JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) Insider Acquires £45,450 in Stock

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) insider Sarah Arkle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 909 ($11.96) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($59,786.90).

Sarah Arkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Sarah Arkle acquired 1,000 shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,418.05).

Shares of LON JMG opened at GBX 877 ($11.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.62. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10.31 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,277.55 ($16.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

About JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

