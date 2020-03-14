Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 215.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after buying an additional 329,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $16,403,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $127.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $178.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

