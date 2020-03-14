Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $177.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kansas City Southern traded as low as $109.85 and last traded at $120.97, with a volume of 188160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Stephens boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

