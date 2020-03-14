KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $258,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

