KeyCorp Comments on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Creative Planning grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.