KeyCorp Comments on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

