KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

