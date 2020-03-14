Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE KRC opened at $68.99 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

