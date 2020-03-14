Kindred Biosciences (KIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.03. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

