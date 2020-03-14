Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kirkland’s earned a news impact score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

