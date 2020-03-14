Kirstie Gould Purchases 13,730 Shares of Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) Stock

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) insider Kirstie Gould acquired 13,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £4,942.80 ($6,501.97).

Shares of LON:HRN opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday. Hornby Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24.59 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

