Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LBAI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

LBAI stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $597.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

