Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,050 to GBX 880. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as low as GBX 682.40 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 703.60 ($9.26), with a volume of 6164435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.87).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities cut Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 882 ($11.60).

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 911.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 906.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.11%.

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

