Laurentian Bank of Canada Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.77.

CR stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,434. Insiders acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

