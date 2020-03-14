Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.70

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$27.70 and last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 182928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

