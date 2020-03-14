Laurentian Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crew Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on Crew Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.77.

CR stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at C$416,435.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

