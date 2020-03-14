Leaf Group (LEAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LEAF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Leaf Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.19.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 7,100 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $28,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 99,335 shares of company stock worth $403,046 in the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

