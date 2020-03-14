Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as GBX 203.10 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 206.26 ($2.71), with a volume of 2759000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.80 ($2.90).

Specifically, insider John Kingman acquired 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290.80 ($3.83).

The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.