Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

LEG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

