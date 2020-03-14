Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.74

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.74 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 1123813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Lennar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $32,164,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $368,986,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lennar by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.