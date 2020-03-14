Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 168,179 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

