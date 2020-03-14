Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lincoln National traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 67277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after purchasing an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

