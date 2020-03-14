Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.84 ($0.52), with a volume of 36485593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.54 ($0.56).

Specifically, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.80 ($0.83).

The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

