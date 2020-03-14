Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Logitech International worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Logitech International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Logitech International by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Logitech International SA has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

