Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of LONE opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.