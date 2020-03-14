Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

CLI stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 392,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,615,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.