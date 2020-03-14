Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAGS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.11. Magal Security Systems has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

