Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.55

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 3729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $619.80 million, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 7,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

