Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 55,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,212,944 shares of company stock worth $3,964,725 over the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

