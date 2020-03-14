Marshall S. Mccrea III Buys 24,100 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

