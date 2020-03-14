Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £19,380 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £19,380 ($25,493.29).

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Martyn Coffey purchased 20 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($193.63).

On Friday, January 3rd, Martyn Coffey purchased 18 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £153.54 ($201.97).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 674.50 ($8.87) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 539 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 779.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 754.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

