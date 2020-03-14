Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.62

Shares of Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.62 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 67649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Several research firms have commented on MRE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of $777.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.