MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.