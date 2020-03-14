Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Update

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 7,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $168.20 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.