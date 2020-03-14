MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00. The company traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 983425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.85.

The firm has a market cap of $813.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

