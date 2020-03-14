Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of MRSN opened at $6.20 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

