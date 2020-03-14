Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $8.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Methanex traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 9947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

