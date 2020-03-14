Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after buying an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

