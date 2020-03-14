Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $473,373,000 after acquiring an additional 135,526 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 94,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

