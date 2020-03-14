Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

