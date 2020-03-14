Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 143530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 955,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 301,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 231,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

