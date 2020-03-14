Mountain Province Diamonds (MPV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.25.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

