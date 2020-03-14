Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MPVD opened at $0.75 on Friday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

