M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $140.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $101.79 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 17766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.57. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

