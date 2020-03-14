Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Insider Kevin Carter Buys 3,000 Shares

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider Kevin Carter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 950 ($12.50) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

Kevin Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin Carter purchased 2,000 shares of Murray International Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 987 ($12.98) per share, with a total value of £19,740 ($25,966.85).

Murray International Trust stock opened at GBX 948 ($12.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Murray International Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.36 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,299.50 ($17.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

