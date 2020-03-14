Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) versus Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Head-To-Head Survey

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mustang Bio and Acer Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acer Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Mustang Bio presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 420.33%. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 678.16%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mustang Bio and Acer Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$30.66 million ($1.14) -1.80 Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.28 million ($2.49) -1.15

Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mustang Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -84.42% -62.22% Acer Therapeutics N/A -98.31% -87.34%

Volatility & Risk

Mustang Bio has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mustang Bio beats Acer Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also develops CD123, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; CS1, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; HER2 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; and PSCA CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers. It has a license agreement with Harvard University for the treatment of cancer; Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.