National Bank Financial Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$0.75

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFW. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.03.

TSE:CFW opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

