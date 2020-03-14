National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$2.25” Price Target for Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

BDI stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.81. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

