National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Holdings Decreased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369,738 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned about 0.07% of National General worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGHC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in National General by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National General in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in National General by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National General in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.