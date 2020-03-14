National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 7955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGHC. B. Riley cut their price target on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get National General alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of National General by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.